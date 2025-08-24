Cleanliness drive carried out ahead of CAD

ZIRO, 23 Aug: A cleanliness drive was carried out from Pai Gate in Hapoli to Pine Grove in Old Ziro, in preparation for the upcoming ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ (CAD) event, scheduled to be held from 6 September at the district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district.

The drive, which was organized by the district administration, witnessed the participation of government departments, the police, ITBP, BRTF, ArSRLM, schools, colleges, panchayat members, CBOs, and members of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme expressed appreciation for the overwhelming response and collective effort, emphasizing that such initiatives not only enhance the beauty and hygiene of the valley but also reflect the unity and civic sense of its people.

ADC Hage Tarung informed that “a mega Seva Aapke Dwar camp will be held at the Government Secondary School in Hari village on 7 September, where villagers will be able to avail multiple government services under one roof.”

The CAD event is expected to witness the presence of the chief minister, Cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats, and other dignitaries. (DIPRO)