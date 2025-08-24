Boot camp at NERIST concludes; World Entrepreneurs’ Day celebrated

NIRJULI, 23 Aug: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the NERIST here, in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Guwahati (TIH IITG-TIDF), concluded its two-day boot camp themed ‘From idea to impact: Mastering the art of winning pitches’ on 21 August.

The boot camp witnessed the participation of more than 100 students, who were mentored by expert resource persons TIH IITG Assistant Project Director Dr Sajan Kapil and Aerodramus Pvt Ltd TIH IIT Guwahati founder Dr Ritam Sarma.

Meanwhile, the NERIST celebrated the World Entrepreneurs’ Day on 21 August. The programmeserved as the closing ceremony of the boot camp and was attended by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, and the NEEPCO’s Pare Hydropower Station DGM (Technical) Taba Gagung, among others.

In his address, Prof Narendranath encouraged students to “embrace entrepreneurship as a path toinnovation and nation-building.”

Gagung in his address emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in the energy sector and beyond.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the prize distribution ceremony for the boot camp. Initially, three prizes were planned, but on the recommendation of the boot camp resource persons, five prizes were awarded to recognize the outstanding ideas presented by the participants.

The programme also featured feedback from the boot camp participants, who expressed their gratitude for the hands-on mentoring and insightful sessions.

“With over 100 participants and a series of impactful sessions, the boot camp and the World Entrepreneurs’ Day celebration was a resounding success, fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit among young minds,” the NERIST informed in a release.