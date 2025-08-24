Mentor secy stresses on need to accelerate projects in Namsai

NAMSAI, 23 Aug: Mentor secretary YVVJ Rajashekhar emphasized the need to “accelerate”ongoing development projects and achieve set targets within timelines in Namsai district.

Chairing a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Saturday, Rajashekhar urged the district administration and all heads of departments to focus on four critical sectors – health, education, NABARD initiatives, and infrastructure development.

While reviewing the activities in the health sector, he suggested measures to address the shortage of human resource in the district hospital.

Expressing concern over low performance in mathematics and languages, especially at the primary level, he directed the officer concerned to “collect data, identify gaps, and take corrective measures.”

Rajashekhar also reviewed the status of the crop insurance scheme in the district and discussed challenges related to its implementation.

The meeting was attended by Namsai MLA ChauZingnu Namchoom, DC (i/c) Nang Koliani Namchoom, heads of various departments, and administrative officials. (DIPRO)