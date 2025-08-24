Training prog on food processing

TORU, 23 Aug: Twenty-seven members of the Tai Bida Si Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) and the 7 Sister VDVK participated in a three-day technical training programme on food processing, bottling and labelling, organised here by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The programme, which was guided by resource person Nane Taga and a scientific team from the KVK, aimed to build entrepreneurial and technical skills of local self-help groups and tribal producers engaged in value addition to minor forest produce and locally available agriculture and horticulture produce.

From 20 August to 22 August, the participants were introduced to scientific methods of food preservation, processing techniques, hygienic practice, safe packaging standard, and labelling. Practical demonstration was carried out on bottling and labelling of processed products, with emphasis on quality control, branding, and compliance with FSSAI norms.

The resource person from the KVK highlighted the importance of adding value to raw produce through proper preservation and marketing to not only enhance income but also promote local products in wider markets. Hands-on training in preparation of fruits jam, jelly, and juice was imparted to the participants.

The concluding session focused on entrepreneurship opportunities, product, labelling, and market linkages, encouraging the VDVK members to adopt improved technologies in their enterprises.

Certificates were later distributed to the trainees.