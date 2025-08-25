8-year-old student charred to death, 3 others injured

MONIGONG, 24 Aug: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old student, identified as Tashi Jempen, was charred to death, and three other students sustained grievous burn injuries when a horrific fire broke out at the Government Residential School Papikrung’s boys’ hostel in Monigong circle of Shi-Yomi district on Sunday.

Late Jempen was a Class 3 student from Chango village.

The injured children are Tanu Pujen (Class 3), who has sustained severe burns, while Tai Pujen (Class 5) and Lucky Pujen (Class 2) have reportedly sustained acute burns on their bodies.

Sources in Monigong informed that the fire broke out at the 100-bedded boys’ hostel between 1 am and 2 am, when the children were sleeping. The cause of the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

The fire reportedly raged and engulfed the entire boys’ hostel, completely ravaging it. The locals and teachers were able to evacuate most of the children to safety. However, they could not stop the fire from ravaging the hostel.

It is learnt that the school is almost 15 kilometres away from the administrative headquarters in Monigong. It is uncertain whether the boys’ hostel was built adhering to the safety standard criteria under the Right to Education Act, 2009 and the Arunachal Pradesh Education Rules, 2010.

It is worth mentioning that there is no fire station in entire Shi-Yomi district.

Expressing shock at the tragic fire accident in his home constituency, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona grieved over the incident. In a social media post, Sona stated, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured students. We stand united in grief and will do everything possible to help those affected to recover.”

He also stated that the state government would extend all necessary relief and assistance to ensure that the victims and their families receive the care they need. He added that the district administration and the school authorities have been instructed to carry out thorough investigation, and to provide immediate support to the affected students and their families.

It is to be noted that the safety of children studying in government schools across the state have repeatedly been ignored by the authorities. The Education Department has no concrete policy to ensure that government-aided school accommodations are built strictly adhering to the safety standard criteria.

A similar fire accident had occurred in a privately-run bamboo hut hostel that housed students of Don Bosco School in Palin in February 2010, where 10 children were charred to death.