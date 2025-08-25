Monday Musing

[Bengia Ajum]

As per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the second-wealthiest chief minister in the country, with total declared assets worth Rs 332.56 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest, with total declared assets amounting to Rs 931 crore. The report was prepared based on an analysis of self-sworn affidavits by the chief ministers of state Assemblies and union territories across the nation.

CM Khandu is not alone in the crorepati club. During the 2024 state Legislative Assembly elections, the ADR had assessed the affidavits of candidates and prepared a list of the 10 richest candidates. The top 10 richest candidates as per the finding of the ADR were the BJP’s Lombo Tayeng from Mebo constituency (Rs 171 crore), NCP’s Nikh Kamin from Bordumsa-Diyun (Rs 153 crore), BJP’s Chowna Mein (Deputy CM) from Chowkham (Rs 126 crore), NCP’s Likha Saaya from Namsai (Rs 117 crore), NPP’s Mayu Taring from Palin (Rs 112 crore), BJP’s Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh, Rs 82 crore), BJP’s Tsering Lhamu (Lumla, Rs 81 crore), BJP’s Chow Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai, Rs 68 crore), and NCP’s Toko Tatung (Yachuli, Rs 57 crore).

These figures point to the growing disparity between the haves and the have-nots in the state. If we look back 30 years, the wealth distribution among tribal communities was much more equal. But things are changing rapidly and not for the better.

Today, a section of society that wields power is controlling the distribution of wealth in Arunachal Pradesh. While the rich are getting richer, the situation is not improving for the poorer sections. This is true regardless of tribe or district. The concentration of wealth in the hands of a few is deeply concerning. It has the potential to turn the state into an autocratic setup, where a handful of powerful, feudal leaders dictate the fate of the people. In such a scenario, talent, hard work, and perseverance may no longer matter. This should worry all of us.

There should be equal opportunities for everyone, and development must reach every corner of the state. It should begin with Itanagar, the gateway to Arunachal. In particular, the road conditions require urgent attention from the government. Citizens must also play their part by supporting government efforts. Incidents of illegal earth-cutting, which damage roads and hinder construction, should be strictly avoided.

Secondly, job recruitment examinations must be conducted in a free and fair manner to ensure equal opportunity. The successful conduct of the APPSCCE examination has given people a ray of hope. Many inspiring stories of individuals from humble backgrounds clearing this year’s civil service exam have uplifted the morale of underprivileged communities. The public service commission should maintain this momentum and continue conducting error-free examinations in the future.

Thirdly, government funds should be distributed equitably across the state. Every region and district has its own unique needs. For some, road infrastructure may be the priority, while for others, it could be healthcare, education, or cultural preservation. No region should be discriminated against based on political affiliation or tribal identity. After all, only equal opportunity for every citizen can end the unequal distribution of wealth in the state.