Dokum Colony murder case solved, 1 arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Aug: The Naharlagun police have cracked the case involving the murder of a teenager in Dokum Colony here.

On Friday, the body of 16-year-old Nitul Nath, a Class 9 student of Global Academy and son of Balaram Nath, cook to the Itanagar SP, was found inside his room in Dokum Colony.

Four sharp injuries were visible on the deceased’s face, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

Following the discovery, forensic experts were called to the spot and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega. The team comprised SDPO Rishi Longdo, Inspector K Dev, Inspector Gejum Basar, SI Sunny Hodong, SI Gyati Lento, Head Constable C Kanto Samyor, and Constable Sanju Rai.

During the investigation, the police detained 22-year-old Norbu Dawa Sona, a master’s student at Rajiv Gandhi University and a resident of Dokum Colony.

During interrogation, Sona confessed to killing Nitul on the night of 21 August while under the influence of intoxicants.

He admitted to fleeing the scene after the crime and disposing of the weapon, the Naharlagun police informed in a release.

According to the police, the accused and the victim shared a close friendship. However, a quarrel broke out after Sona found a used pouch of ganja in Nitul’s possession. The argument escalated into a violent clash, leading to the brutal attack that led to the teenager’s death.

The accused has been arrested, and a case U/S 103(1) BNS has been registered at the Naharlagun police station.