Hillang claims gold at Asian Championship

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Yajik Hillang from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

She won the medal in the women’s model physique (up to 160 cm) category on Saturday.

In June this year, Hillang had won a gold and bronze medal in the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which was held in Thimphu, Bhutan. She won the gold medal in the women’s model physique category (up to 155 cm)event and the bronze in the swimsuit physique category.