Subroto Cup: GHSS Nari make early exit

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Nari in Lower Siang district made a group-stage exit in the girls’ category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament.

The team finished with one win, one loss, and one draw.

They defeated Sainik School, Sambhalpur 1-0 in the first match, lost 0-2 to Goa in the second match, and played out a goalless draw with Uttar Pradesh in the final group match.

The team met union minister Kiren Rijiju at his residence in New Delhi, where the accompanying officials briefed him about the team’s performance.