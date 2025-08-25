Naga groups reiterate call to pursue shared political vision

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Representatives of Naga political groups, Naga tribe hohos from all Naga areas and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation in a meeting reiterated a unified call that all Naga political groups, with clear-cut support of the hohos, would converge at a common ground to articulate and pursue a shared political vision on the basis of the Naga people’s historical and political rights.

The call is in continuation of the 14 January, 2025 treatise, followed by affirmations and resolutions made throughout 2025, a statement called ‘Ungma statement’, issued after the meeting, said.

The meeting, organized by the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship, was hosted by Ao Senden at Ungma village on 22 and 23 August, and was attended by representatives of 16 Naga political groups, 34 hohos and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation.

“This vision is not merely inherited but is continually affirmed through our collective memory, struggle, and aspiration,” the statement said.

The representatives declared that this convergence “must be undertaken without preconditions and without the burden of rationalized narratives that fragment our unity.”

“The declaration is a covenant, not a mere procedural outcome. The people’s collective voice has decisively chosen to rise above fragmentation and division, embracing forgiveness and healing, to honour the sacrifices of past generations, and to walk together towards a future defined by dignity, justice, and peace.

“Therefore, on this day, Saturday, 23 August, 2025, at Ungma village, Nagaland, we, the representatives of the NPGs, tribal hohos, and the FNR, declare this statement as a binding affirmation of our shared commitment to the dignified wholeness of the Naga people,” the statement read.

It said that the unity expressed is based on a firm conviction, forged in the fire of shared suffering and sustained by the hope of collective flourishing.

“Let this be remembered as the day the Naga people chose convergence over fragmentation, vision over rhetoric, and future over fear. Therefore, today we confess and declare that Nagas are one,” the statement added.