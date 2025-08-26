Tithi bhojan organised at GUPS

TIGDO, 25 Aug: A ‘tithi bhojan’ programme was organised on Monday at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Papum Pare district under the PM POSHAN scheme.

The special bhojan was sponsored by School Management Committee Chairman Teri Mohan to provide nutritious and tasty meal to the schoolchildren.

The event was attended by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, along with his better half Dr Joram Yalam Nabam, both of whom joined the children and staff in the celebration.

DDSE TT Tara also attended the programme. He commended the initiative and encouraged greater community involvement in schools, highlighting that such gestures foster a sense of togetherness, care, and responsibility towards the younger generation.