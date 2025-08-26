District-level Kala Utsav held

TAWANG, 25 Aug: The Tawang Education Department on Monday hosted the much-anticipated Kala Utsav-2025 at the Government Town Secondary School auditorium, bringing together the rich cultural tapestry of the district under one roof.

A total of 13 higher secondary and secondary schools – from Jemeithang to Jang – participated in the event, presenting captivating performances that reflected the district’s deep-rooted traditions.

The day’s programme featured folk songs, folk dances, skits, and dramas highlighting the importance of preserving local dialects, the Monpa marriage system, and traditional wood, bamboo, and clay crafts.

In his address, ISSE DPC Dondup underscored the objectives of Kala Utsav – an annual celebration since 2015 – and stressed the vital role of youths in safeguarding age-old traditions.

The event was also attended by DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, who commended the talent and dedication of the participants, and urged the young performers to continue honing their skills in traditional arts and handicrafts.

He praised the teachers and students for making the festival a colourful success, and reminded all that the winners will represent Tawang at the state level as cultural ambassadors.

He further encouraged schools to prepare for more such district-level cultural competitions alongside academic pursuits, fostering a balance between education and cultural preservation.

The programme was judged by District Art & Culture Officer Sonam Tsering, renowned Monpa music composer and singer Sonam, and DIPRO Tawang.

Competition results:

1st place: Government Town Secondary School, Tawang for skit on the Monpa way of life, featuring paper making, weaving, Thangka painting, bamboo craft, and traditional attire stitching.

2nd place: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kangteng for skit on Monpa traditional pottery.

3rd place: Kyidphel Secondary School for demonstration of the traditional water-run prayer wheel (dungyur mani).

The day concluded with a resounding celebration of the district’s cultural diversity, reaffirming the community’s commitment to preserving its heritage for generations to come. (DIPRO)