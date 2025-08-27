Seeking status of UDC exam result

Editor,

I’m writing this in frustration over the unjust inaction by the authorities concerned regarding the recruitment of UDC under various departments. The advertisement for said post was released on 11/04/2025 and it was challenged on the ground of domicile in the Guwahati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench by a responsible and concerned citizen on 05/05/2025.

The HC passed an order on 21/05/2025 to not make appointments to said post on the basis of aforesaid recruitment without the leave of the HC for the post of 06/2025 (UDC). Nevertheless the exam was conducted on 15/06/2025, with more than 20,000 candidates who had downloaded their admit cards appearing for the exam.

The results for the posts of 04/2025 (PA) and 05/2025 (RK) were declared on 24/06/2025. Now the question is, what about the result for the post 06/2025(UDC)? Did the candidates who didn’t qualify for or opt for the post 04/2025 and 05/2025 take the exam in vain? Who is the rightful/responsible authority to give peace of mind to those 20,000+ aspirants who toiled day and night for this exam? Where is the UDC ball – in the APSSB’s court or in the high court’s court?

Almost overaged aspirant

