Uncertain future

Editor,

In today’s competitive and technological era, we continue to seek hope. As someone aspiring for success, I am writing on behalf of everyone who is still waiting in hope that has been diminished by the delays in conducting exams.

The advertisement for the position of research assistant, published on 23 March, 2022, along with related posts such as FAO and assistant audit officer (AAO), has not yet been released. After all necessary payments and form submissions were completed, a letter was issued on 17 June, 2022, stating that the requisition for the post could not proceed due to the examination being deemed impossible after three years, leaving many questions unanswered.

We are still waiting for the research assistant position to be filled, but there has been no indication of progress since the advertisement. Does it really take three to four years to conduct an exam? At this pace, we are losing hope. I urge the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to address this matter, as we are desperate for updates.

Aspiring youth