Traffic flow resumes in Sapper Camp

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 26 Aug: After hours of deployment of workers and machinery, traffic flow resumed on Tuesday afternoon near the Padma Hotel in Sapper Camp in West Kameng district.

DDMO Mindu Yangzom informed that the 120-metre stretch, which was blocked due to a massive landslide the previous day, has been made passable for traffic. She also cautioned commuters to remain vigilant and avoid risking their lives while crossing this stretch, “as it is still sliding.”

Earlier, following the massive landslide on Monday, the Dirang administration had issued an advisory to ensure the safety of commuters and local residents, urging

them to avoid travelling on this route until the road was fully cleared.

Residents were advised to stay alert and vigilant, especially during night hours, for any untoward incident. Those in vulnerable areas were recommended to evacuate and seek shelter at a safe location if the situation warranted.

Travelling at night remains strictly prohibited until the road clearance and restoration are complete.