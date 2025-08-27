AWKDSU seeks CM’s intervention in teachers’ transfer

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 26 Aug: The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking his intervention to ensure that the 12 teachers recently transferred to various schools in West Kameng district join duty by 4 September.

Earlier, on 6 August, the union had issued a 10-day ultimatum to the education commissioner, demanding that the transferred teachers report for duty.

However, despite the commissioner’s assurance, none of teachers has reported to their designated schools so far, the union’s president Khambo Sakrinsow said.

The union discussed the issue with local parents’ bodies, community-based organizations and community members on 23 August in Bomdila, and resolved to give the authority an additional 10 days to enforce the transfer order.

The union said that it would be left with no option but to launch a democratic movement if the demand is not met within 10 days.

Copies of the memorandum have been sent to the education minister, the education commissioner, and the four MLAs of the district.