DC assures support to ex-servicemen

TEZU, 27 Aug: Lohit deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo assured that the district administration will extend all possible support to the ex-servicemen and address their grievances.

The deputy commissioner gave the assurance during a ‘Sainik Bandhu’ meeting held at his conference hall here on Wednesday.

Damo said that priority would be given to them during selection of beneficiaries of various government schemes and programmes. He encouraged them to form a producer company on the lines of farmer producer organisations in agriculture.

The DC urged the ex-servicemen to join hands with the administration in its fight against drug abuse and illegal opium cultivation, stressing the importance of their role in social reform. He promised to provide a dedicated office room for the ex-servicemen’s association along with a computer and other basic facilities.

Lt. Col. Arun Kumar Pandey, 2IC, 181 Mountain Brigade, highlighted welfare and liaison updates, including the use of the SPARSH portal for grievance redressal, pension guidelines, ECHS facilities, and redressal of pension delays.

He also highlighted opportunities for resettlement and employment through AWPO and state agencies, as well as various skill development and self-employment schemes.

Earlier, headquarters circle officer Nekong Perme highlighted the objectives of the meeting.

During the meeting, various government departments gave presentations highlighting relevant schemes and opportunities available for ex-servicemen and their families.

The ex-servicemen and Veer Naris also spoke and shared their concerns. (DIPRO)