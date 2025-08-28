Meeting on Aadhaar enrollment, challenges

TAWANG, 27 Aug: A district-level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting was held here on Wednesday to discuss issues and challenges in providing Aadhaar services, including enrollment and updates.

Tawang deputy commissioner (in-charge) Tenzin Jambey, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the need for improved accessibility to Aadhaar services, particularly in remote areas. He highlighted the ongoing Aadhaar enrollment challenges and the grievance redressal mechanisms available to applicants.

Assistant director of economics and statistics (in-charge) Tenzin Phuntso highlighted the shortage of Aadhaar operators and enrollment kits at the Tawang Aadhaar Center. He noted that the absence of operators forces residents to travel to the district headquarters for Aadhaar enrollment and updates, causing inconvenience and delays.

Assam’s Guwahati-based UIDAI regional office assistant manager Ananga Pathak gave a detailed presentation on the status of Aadhaar services in Tawang, including operational processes, service availability, and best practices for resolving current challenges.

Assistant commissioner Tsering Chedon and the DSP Tasso Kato also highlighted the difficulties faced in Aadhaar seeding within the district and sought practical and simplified solutions from UIDAI to streamline the process.

Jemithang CO Deewan Mara also highlighted the lack of Aadhaar operators in Lungla and Jemithang, making it difficult for villagers to avail Aadhaar services. He urged the UIDAI assistant manager to depute some Aadhaar operators through the CSC scheme.

The meeting was attended by senior administrative officers, Tawang DDSE, CDPOs, ADES staff, and district Aadhaar operators.

In Seppa, East Kameng, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the office of the director of economics & statistics jointly organized an Aadhaar enrollment drive for destitute children under the Saathi campaign and a legal awareness programme at Kampu Hollen Orphanage on Wednesday.

Eight children received Aadhaar cards and birth certificates. The registration expenses were borne by assistant director of economics & statistics C.A Loffa, who also donated two bags of rice.

The DLSA officials sensitized the participants on POCSO Act, 2012, and NDPS Act, 1985. (DIPRO)