Hire librarian and regular faculty

Editor,

I wish to highlight the pressing issues of faculty and library management in government colleges of Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite the growing number of students, there is an acute shortage of regular Assistant Professors. The reliance on guest faculties has become a norm, which adversely affects academic quality and long-term institutional growth. Instead of such temporary arrangements, the government should ensure regular recruitment of Assistant Professors through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at the earliest.

Equally neglected are the libraries of these colleges. For decades, no substantial recruitment of qualified librarians has taken place. As a result, most libraries lack professional staff and remain far from modern standards. In the era of digital education and e-learning, libraries must be equipped with skilled librarians who can manage and modernize resources effectively.

I earnestly appeal to the government to address these concerns on priority. Strengthening higher education through regular faculty and librarian recruitment will greatly benefit the students and improve the overall academic environment of our state.

Heter Riba

Rilu