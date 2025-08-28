Ultimatum for the govt

The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has given an ultimatum to the government to withdraw paramilitary forces from the Siang and Upper Siang districts within 15 days. Failing this, the union stated it would be left with no option but to resort to a democratic movement.

AdiSU, which has intensified its protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), asserted that no pre-feasibility activities should be initiated for the project until and unless the villagers of all 31 affected villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts give their consent.

The union also demanded the immediate revocation of suspension orders issued to eight GBs/HGBs by the Siang deputy commissioner. These individuals were suspended for their alleged involvement in protests against the mega project and for defying the government’s orders by participating in anti-project activities.

The students have been consistently demanding the revocation of the paramilitary deployment order, but the government has yet to respond, as the forces remain stationed in the valley.

AdiSU is not the only voice of opposition; several villagers have also held protests against the deployment of forces. With both sides refusing to yield from their respective positions, it remains to be seen what progress, if any, can be achieved in the days to come.