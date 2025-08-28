Kala Utsav held

LIKABALI, 27 Aug: The district-level ‘Kala Utsav’, aimed at nurturing artistic talents and fostering appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage among the students for the academic session 2025-26 was held here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Organized by the department of education, district unit, ISSE-SMSA, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation of secondary and higher secondary level students.

Programme coordinator Pakjum Koyu highlighted the importance of integrating arts and culture into education, calling ‘Kala Utsav’ a platform for creativity, innovation, and the celebration of diversity.

Attending the event, the officials from the education department emphasized the significance of ‘Kala Utsav’ in promoting holistic student development, urging participants to use their talents to preserve cultural traditions and spread harmony.

The programme concluded with announcement of results and prize distribution. (DIPRO)