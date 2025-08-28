Block level training on LSDG and PAI begins

KHONSA, 27 Aug: A two-day block-level training programme on the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and Project Administration and Implementation (PAI) commenced on Wednesday in Tirap district, targeting the panchayat leaders of Bari Basip and Lazu blocks. The training aims to strengthen the capacity of local governance and improve project implementation in the region.

Zilla Parishad members, officials from various line departments, Gram Panchayat chairpersons and Gram Panchayat members, along with District Panchayat Resource Centre staff, attended the programme, which was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad chairperson Chathong Lowang.

District Panchayat development officer Tana Bapu provided an overview of the objectives and structure of the training programme. (DIPRO)