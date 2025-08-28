NEHHDC inaugurates its yarn depot in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDC) under the DoNER ministry on Wednesday, inaugurated its authorized yarn depot here.

Speaking at the event, NEHHDC managing director Mara Kocho emphasized the importance of strengthening the supply chain for the region’s artisans, ensuring easy access to quality yarn, which is fundamental for artisans and weavers to compete in national and international markets.

The newly launched yarn depot is expected to provide artisans and weavers of Arunachal Pradesh with direct access to Purbashree Yarn, including Ahimsa silk and premium eri yarn, certified under OEKO-TEX standard 100, the NEHHDC said in a release.

It stated that the depot is part of its broader initiative to expand access to Purbashree yarn across the North East region, ensuring that artisans can work with authentic, certified, and sustainable materials.

The inauguration programme was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board chairman Maling Gombu, director of textiles and handicrafts Dorjee Phuntso, local stakeholders, artisans and members of the weaving community.