Alleging corruption, land affected people lodge complaint against DLRSO

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: A group of 17 land-affected individuals from Kra Daadi district has lodged a complaint with the chief secretary against the Kra Daadi DLRSO, alleging corruption and lack of transparency in the payment of compensation for land acquired for construction of the road from Huri to Taliha under the Frontier Highway (Package-3).

In a memorandum, they claimed that despite repeated requests, actual landowners had not received compensation while, non-landowners had been paid.

They demanded that the government take action against those involved in the corruption to prevent misuse of public funds.

They said the land-affected persons, who have not received compensation, had submitted a representation to the Kra Daadi deputy commissioner last month, requesting him to conduct a re-survey of the land acquired for the construction of the road from Huri to Taliha. However, the DLRSO has not conducted the re-survey, despite the DC having entrusted the task to the official, they said.

“The reason for not conducting the re-survey could be to prevent exposure of misuse of public funds in the payment of compensation for the construction of the aforesaid road,” they said.

The group in the memorandum also stated that they had filed an application through RTI but were denied access to information relating to payment of compensation.

The affected landowners have urged the chief secretary to initiate a departmental enquiry against the DLRSO, and transfer the official for a free and fair enquiry.