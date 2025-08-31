Activist raises concern over NHPC’s work ethics

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 30 Aug: Environmental activist Rakhini Mipi has raised concern over the “irresponsible work ethics of the NHPC Limited” with regard to the ongoing construction of the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Mipi claimed gross violations of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 by the NHPC Ltd during construction of tunnel and approach roads, including reckless dumping of muck into the Dibang river.

Mipi also claimed that his repeated pleas regarding the same have gone unheard by all the authorities concerned.

“Eventually, I had to seek intervention from the National Green Tribunal and filed a case against them to ensure justice and uphold the provisions of the aforementioned acts,” he said.

“My requests to the NHPC for joint inspection of the work site were never acknowledged. On 13 July, I inspected the entire stretch of the approach roads from Asho Pani to the DMP site and found a number of shocking violations. Trees were recklessly felled, not only for construction purposes but for making labour camps and for firewood, despite it being mandatory to provide LPG to the labourers for cooking their food. Plastic and blasting wastes were found to be disposed off recklessly without following the norms, causing great threat to flora and fauna. The same goes for disposal of muck. All muck was rolled down into the Asho Pani river, and no secure designated muck disposal points with breast walls were to be found despite it being mandatory.

“Explosive items were left unattended. This could cause many other serious issues if obtained by antisocial elements. Moreover, the NHPC Ltd has also neglected the fulfillment of Stage I and Stage II forest clearance before initiating the construction work for the DMP. This in itself is a serious violation”, Mipi said.

When contacted, the DMP general manager (environment) refused to comment on the issue.