Former student leaders crack APPSCCE

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Two former presidents of the students’ unions of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the NERIST cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive examination (APPSCCE) on 8 August.

Former RGU Students’ Union (RGUSU) president Aja Giogi, ranked 40, has been recruited to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service (entry grade), and former Student Union of NERIST (SUN) president Kyagung Dafri has been recruited to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (entry grade. Dafri ranked 63rd.

Giogi, who hails from Byasi village in Kurung Kumey district, said that choosing civil service as a career option came late to him, as he was more interested in student activism.

It was during the Covid lockdown in 2020 that he began associating with a few aspirants. “With almost nothing to do, I had engaged myself initially with group studies just for the fun of it, and it snowballed into actual preparation,” he said.

Giogi acknowledged his friends, family and well-wishers for their constant support, making the entire journey of a civil servant aspirant possible.

Securing the 63rd rank in the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (entry grade), Kyagung Dafri had earlier been recruited as a trainee sub-inspector in 2022, but later he had to leave due to time constraints in preparing for the APPSCCE.

He hails from Veo village in Pakke-Kessang district.

Sharing his feelings about cracking the APPSCCE 2024, Dafri said “it is so satisfying to see my parents and relatives being happy for my achievement.”

Speaking to this daily, Dafri said that his achievement has given him clarity about his future path. “As an aspirant, life often feels like it is at a standstill – there is no social life, no time to celebrate festivals, and you remain financially dependent on your parents even at an age when they should be relying on you. This success has brought both relief and purpose,” he said.

Dafri started off his APPSCCE preparation in 2019, right after graduation. The APPSCCE 2020 was his first attempt.

Dafri said that three things majorly motivated him to gear up for the civil services preparation, “and one of them is the ability to bring meaningful change to society as a civil servant.”

Recalling his education at centrally-funded institutions such as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Seppa in East Kameng district and graduation from the NERIST, he considers himself “a product of a welfare state.”

“Through this achievement, I want to give back something to the state and the society,” he said.