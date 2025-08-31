Workshop on suicide risk reduction, mental health

RONO HILLS, 30 Aug: A three-day workshop on suicide risk reduction and mental wellbeing was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here from 28-30 August.

The workshop was organised by a research team from the Indian Council of Medical Research, in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies at RGU, and the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The initiative, which sought to address suicide prevention and mental health awareness among school and college students, engaged teachers and students from 13 schools of Papum Pare and the ICR, including Naharlagun, Itanagar, Nirjuli, Doimukh, and Karsingsa. Over 60 educational institutions are expected to be covered under this programme in the next three years.

The first day of the workshop focused on teachers, equipping them as ‘gatekeepers’ for suicide prevention.

Sessions were led by Dr Tuyir Riba on ‘Understanding suicide and the gatekeeper’s role’, Dr Leeyir Ete on ‘Communication skills and intervention strategies’, Abhishek Rajak on ‘Suicide risk assessment’, and Mayuri Handique on ‘Forming crisis response teams in schools’.

Teachers also took part in interactive exercises and formed crisis response units within their respective institutions.

The following two days were devoted to training more than 60 students who volunteered as ‘youth champions’ from the participating schools. Sessions covered mental health awareness, myth-busting, identifying stigma, understanding common mental health concerns, and learning self-care practices.

Facilitators included Dr Leeyir Ete, Abhishek Rajak, and Dr Tuyir Riba.

On the final day, Handique conducted activities on supportive conversations, while Chara Janet Lowangcha guided the students in preparing three- to six-month action plans for mental health initiatives in their schools. Through role-plays, group discussions, and practical exercises, the students developed confidence to support their peers in distress and committed to implement specific activities in their institutions.

The institutions that took part in the workshop included JNV Gumto (Doimukh), Indira Academy (Naharlagun), Lekhi Public School (Naharlagun), KV No 1 (Itanagar), St Francis Di’Assisi School (Karsingsa), Zion Mission School (Doimukh), Boum Kakir School (Doimukh), Royal International School (Naharlagun), Good Shepherd School (Naharlagun), Children Training School (Nirjuli), Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan (Naharlagun), Oriental School (Naharlagun), and Dawnlit Public School (Doimukh).

Participants, both teachers and students, said that the training not only enhanced their understanding of mental health but also encouraged them to create safer and more supportive environments in their schools.