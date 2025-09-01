Candidates allege failure by APSSB in implementing minimum qualifying marks

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Ever since the results of the constable GD (civil) and constable IRBn (band/bugler) examinations were declared by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), several candidates have alleged that the board failed to implement the rules regarding minimum qualifying marks set by the Administrative Reforms Department.

Out of the 426 posts advertised, only 20 candidates were selected in the examination for constable GD (civil) and constable IRBn (band/bugler).

On 14 August, 2023, the Administrative Reforms Department had issued a notification, framing a rule which stated that, for appointments to Group C posts/services under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, candidates must obtain such minimum qualifying marks as may be fixed by the APSSB at its discretion.

“The candidates belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) or persons with benchmark disabilities (PwD) may be recommended for appointment by applying relaxed standards, if the board thinks that a sufficient number of candidates in these categories are unlikely to qualify based on the general standard fixed by the board, to fill up the reserved vacancies,” the rule stated.

The candidates have alleged that the board failed to implement this rule, depriving many of them of a fair chance. Additionally, they claimed that the standard of the examination questions was too high. “In the advertisement, it was mentioned that the exam would be of Class 10 level, and we prepared accordingly. But the questions were of UPSC level. This was unfair to the candidates,” said a candidate named Mipe. She also stated that the board’s failure to implement Rule 4 of the minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group C posts/services deprived many candidates of selection.

“Out of the 426 posts advertised, only 20 candidates got selected. The majority of APST candidates were rejected. The board could have implemented the rule since a sufficient number of candidates were not selected,” she said.

The candidates have also raised concern over the cut-off marks. “As per the advertisement, the minimum cut-off required in each subject was 33%. Some APST candidates who scored the minimum required marks were not selected, and the reason cited was that they did not meet the age criteria. We went through multiple verifications before the exam. Why was this not communicated to us during the verification process?” she questioned.

Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) chairman Tadak Nalo, who has been pursuing the issue, alleged that the board acted selectively while implementing the rules for the examinations.

“The requirements mentioned in the vacancy notice (Advertisement No 09/2020 and File No APSSB/ADVT-78/2020 dated 21/1/2020) clearly stated that the minimum cut-off mark in each subject is 33%, and the required aggregate is 45%. The APSSB withdrew the 45% aggregate requirement through Notification No APSSB-11/13/2022, dated 15/06/2022, in pursuance of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh OM No AR-23025/2/2022-SECT-1-AR/23, dated 10 June, 2022. However, they deliberately failed to comply with the gazette notification issued vide No AR-27012/2/2022-SECT-1-AR/357, dated 14 August, 2023, wherein the APSSB was clearly notified through Rule 2 (Amendment to the Rules) Clause (1), stating that ‘The examination scheme shall conform to the provisions contained in the minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group A, B, and C posts and common examination scheme (for Group C posts) Rules, 2023, as amended from time to time,'” Nalo alleged.

He also informed that the matter has been brought to the attention of Home Minister Mama Natung. “The home minister has assured us that he will look into the matter seriously. We are waiting for him to take concrete action, so that the candidates receive justice. There have been major discrepancies, and the issue needs proper investigation,” he said.

Nalo also sought suspension of APSSB Chairman Vivek Pandey, accusing him of negligence while conducting the exam.

Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, APSSB Chairman Pandey stated that all the points raised by the candidates have been clarified. “The government has been informed, and the decision taken by the Cabinet on this issue is being implemented,” he said.