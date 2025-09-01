Wangsu to represent India at World Wushu C’ships

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Nyeman Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the 17th World Wushu Championships to be held in Brasília, Brazil, from 1 to 8 September.

She will depart on Sunday night for Brazil from New Delhi, along with Team India, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) informed.

A three-time National Games gold medalist, Wangsu has consistently brought glory to the country, securing multiple gold medals at both national and international championships, AAPWA general secretary John Tara Bakey said.

Coach Prem Chandra Singh of the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy has provided dedicated technical guidance and training support, further strengthening her preparations.

Extending best wishes to Wangsu for the event, the AAPWA expressed confidence that she would once again make the state and the nation proud by winning a medal in the world championships.