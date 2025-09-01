DA’s school visit prog motivates students

TEZU, 31 Aug: The Lohit district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, has launched a sustained initiative to inspire, motivate, and provide counselling to students of government schools.

As part of the deputy commissioner’s idea of allocating ‘mentor officers’ to each school, senior officers from various departments have been visiting institutions to interact with students and school authorities on a continuous basis. The effort is designed to nurture discipline, healthy living, and academic ambition while simultaneously addressing practical issues at the grassroots level.

At the Government Secondary School in Telluliang, Damo, accompanied by DDSE Tumngam Nyodu and BEO (Academic) Tajong Darang, addressed the students during a special assembly. He urged them to respect their teachers, parents, and elders, and to keep their campus plastic-free and tobacco-free.

Stressing on the menace of contraband drugs, he strongly urged students to stay away from harmful substances and instead focus on holistic development, selecting the right academic stream and aspiring to succeed in competitive examinations such as the UPSC and the APCS.

The DC reiterated the importance of discipline, respect for elders, and environmental awareness, and encouraged the students to spread the message of avoiding plastic beyond the school campus to their homes and communities.

At the Government Higher Secondary School in Tezu No II, SP T Jamba, along with ISSE district project coordinator Tumba Bomjen delivered a message about the dangers of apong (local rice beer), smoking, and other harmful habits. They also warned about more dangerous substances like opium, brown sugar, and heroin, encouraging students to stay vigilant and make healthy, responsible life choices.

In a parallel effort, DDSE Nyodu, accompanied by the Tezu CRCC and a resource person (CWSN-IE), visited the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Tafragam, where she motivated the students to pursue their studies with dedication and strive towards a brighter future.

Adding a practical dimension to the programme, DFCSO Tomo Gamlin, accompanied Indira Gandhi Government College Associate Professor PC Swain, visited the Government Secondary School in Telluliang and joined the morning assembly.

Later, in a discussion with the headmaster, issues concerning the midday meal scheme were reviewed. The use of LPG cylinders instead of traditional firewood in school kitchens was emphasized for safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Following this, a formal query was sent to the IOC Ltd’s LPG section in Assam’s Tinsukia through email to explore the feasibility of implementing the shift.

The school visit programme in Lohit district has emerged as a meaningful blend of motivation, counselling, and practical problem-solving.

Under the leadership of the DC, the allocation of mentor officers to each school is ensuring regular interaction, guidance, and support for students and school authorities. This approach reflects the administration’s commitment to building a disciplined, drug-free, environmentally conscious, and academically aspirational young generation in Lohit. (DIPRO)