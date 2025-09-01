National Sports Day concludes

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 31 Aug: The National Sports Day, organised by the 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), commenced on 29 August and culminated with great enthusiasm on Sunday here in West Kameng district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayyad Javed Ali, commandant of the force, congratulated all the participants for their zest and zeal. He encouraged students and jawans to prioritize sports and make them an indispensable part of their lives.

The event, aimed to promote physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship among ITBP personnel and the local community, witnessed huge participation from all corners.

During the closing ceremony, jawans and students actively participated in engaging and competitive activities, including skipping rope, spoon race, and slow cycling race.

The commandant awarded medals and certificates to deserving participants, recognising their enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

The celebration underscored the commitment of the 59th Bn ITBP to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle.