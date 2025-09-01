Guv greets people on Solung

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Solung festival of the Adi tribe, and expressed hope that the festivity would continue to reinforce the cultural vibrancy and traditions of the state.

“Solung is the essence of the way of life for the Adi people.

The festival keeps alive the community’s rich heritage and wisdom, while passing on its values of harmony, compassion, and respect for nature to the younger generations,” the governor said.

“Since time immemorial, it has been celebrated with devotion, gaiety, and a deep sense of gratitude, offering prayers to the deities for a bountiful harvest, good health of domestic animals, peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all. In doing so, Solung strengthens the bond between humanity and nature, reminding us of our responsibility as custodians of the environment,” he said.

“On this sacred occasion, I join my Adi brethren in offering prayers to Kine Nane, the goddess of crops and prosperity; Dadi Bote, the god of the animal kingdom; Doying-Bote, the god of wisdom; and all benevolent deities, seeking their blessings for peace, progress, and prosperity for all of humankind,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)