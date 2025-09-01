Interstate bike-lifting gang busted, four arrested, 3 stolen two-wheelers recovered

NAHARLAGUN, 31 Aug: The Banderdewa police on Saturday busted an interstate bike-lifting gang, recovered three stolen two-wheelers, and apprehended four persons.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Marli Gadi, Md Ricky Ahmed, Nobo Gohain, and Pradyup Bhuyan, informed Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega on Sunday.

Giving details of the breakthrough, the SP in a release informed that during naka checking from midnight to 6 am at the Banderdewa check gate, a Yamaha R15 motorcycle sped away “through the Banderdewa check gate from the Karsingsa side without stopping,” despite signals from the naka team comprising ASI SK Jha, ASI SK Tiwari, and Constable U Gogoi.

Soon after, a scooter (AS-12AK-5904) was stopped, but as the rider failed to produce valid documents, the vehicle was impounded for verification. In the meantime, a rider of a Royal Enfield Hunter (AS-07Z-0946) made a suspicious U-turn before reaching the naka point.

Later, the scooter rider, Nobo Gohain @ Nobo Hussain, from Sootea in Assam, was detained for interrogation.

During rigorous interrogation, Gohain confessed to being an accomplice and revealed that the riders of the Yamaha R15 and the Royal Enfield Hunter were his associates, involved in repeated two-wheeler thefts.

Acting on his lead, the police recovered the abandoned Royal Enfield Hunter from near DTNT petrol pump, the SP informed. The police also apprehended the Yamaha R15 rider, Marli Gadi (19), of Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district, and the Royal Enfield Hunter rider, Md Ricky Ahmed (25), of Sootea in Biswanath (Assam).

On sustained interrogation, Marli Gadi disclosed that a stolen Yamaha R15, lifted from Itanagar, had been kept in Assam. Acting promptly, a team led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, along with SI B Pegu, SI KB Singh, ASI A Rajbhar, ASI SK Tiwari, and Constable U Gogoi, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, proceeded to Hawaijan, Assam with the detainees. The team recovered the stolen Yamaha R15 (AR-05A-0990) from the possession of one Pradyup Bhuyan (22) of Sootea in Assam. Bhuyan was also apprehended.

With this, three stolen two-wheelers have been recovered and four persons – Marli Gadi, Md Ricky Ahmed, Nobo Gohain, and Pradyup Bhuyan – have been apprehended, the release said.

“On receipt of information that a case of stolen Royal Enfield Hunter has already been registered at the Naharlagun PS, the accused are being handed over to Naharlagun PS OC for further legal action. More recoveries are expected as interrogation continues,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Nega appealed to the citizens to ensure that their vehicles are properly locked and valid documents are carried at all times. “Any suspicious activity relating to vehicle theft may be immediately reported to the nearest police station,” the SP said.