Itanagar Solung literary competition ends 

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: A literary competition organized by the literary affairs wing of the Solung Festival Celebration Committee, ICR, as a part of the Solung celebration ended with the participation of contestants of various age groups on Sunday.

“The literary events concluded with ‘short folktales of Adis’ competition in both junior and senior categories, with Adi Agom Lukí-Pokí, with the motto ‘Let’s join our hands to preserve our heritage: Save our language, empower our future!’,” the committee informed in a release.

Ogom Lego, Getom Borang and Nangki Padung stood first, second and third in the Adi Agom Luki Poki (oral recitation, open category).

Yangki Mibang, Katem Taki and Ivana Pertin secured the first, second and third position, respectively, in the Adi folktale recitation in the junior category.

In the Adi poem recitation senior category, Ogom Lego, Asimi Talom and Asinam Tamut got first, second and third position, respectively, while Karje Pamo, Yangki Mibang and Diyang Anne secured the first, second and third position, respectively, in poem recitation in the junior category.

Ogom Lego, Mingki Nangkar and Tomas Kiri got first, second and third position, respectively, in the senior folktale competition.

Retired ADC Talom Dupak encouraged one and all to participate in such literary events to preserve the local language and dialects and pass them on to the younger generation.

Earlier, the Literary Affairs Committee SFCC-ICR 2025, headed by Dr Mitinam Pertin, also conducted drawing and painting competitions at Éngo Takar Déré, Golgi Bote Gangging, near the state museum.

Ivana Pertin, Eswari Sarkar and Karken Pamo stood first, second and third, respectively, in painting in the sub-junior category, while Miloarda Tabi, Aina Tonrik Jerang and Mito Pertin stood first, second and third, respectively, in painting in the junior category.

In the senior category in painting, Tokmem Pertin, Tagru Yajum and Charlin Lego secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

Among others, retired undersecretary Dr Nabam Tata, Planning Director Ponung Boring Dupak and sculptor Dr Bahom Kaling Darang attended the programme.