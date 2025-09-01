‘My skills for my nation’ prog held

BOMDILA, 31 Aug: A two-day programme themed ‘My skills for my nation’, organized by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP), in collaboration with the West Kameng Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), concluded at the Government Higher Secondary School here in West Siang district on Sunday.

The valedictory function was attended by DDSE Ribom Basar Gamlin, in the presence of SBAP vice president Tarh Domte, and others.

A total of 269 students from 12 schools across the district participated in the two-day event. Students took part in a variety of competitions, including debate, drawing, science exhibition, and speech, where they showcased their talent, creativity, and innovative ideas.

The programme aimed at nurturing the inherent talents of students while instilling a sense of responsibility and dedication towards nation-building.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the winners and participants.

“The initiative not only brought out the hidden potential of the students but also fostered an atmosphere of learning, inspiration, and unity, making the two-day event a memorable and impactful experience,” the SBAP stated in a release.