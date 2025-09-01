The Crown Clash-2025 finale held

AALO, 31 Aug: The grand finale of the Crown Clash-2025, a national-level dance competition, was held at Humgo Rigo Carnival Palace, located on the bank of the Sipu river here in West Siang district on Sunday.

The event was attended by, among others, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, DFO Gopin Padu, and SP Kardak Riba.

The Crown Clash was organized to inspire the youths of Aalo and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole. The event featured India’s top 12 finalists, and also featured performance by celebrity guests like Rohan Choudary. The event was judged by renowned anchor Aniket Chauhan.

Ete commended the organizing chairman Suraj Rasali and the owner of Carnival Palace Gemo Ete. He said that “such platform will inspire the talented youths of the area to compete in the national level.”

Ram Bist from Mumbai won the first prize, Steve & Ashmit from Shillong won the second prize, and Debojit from Arunachal Pradesh won the third prize.

The ‘audience choice prize’ was won by Siya and Ratul from Delhi.

The winners’ trophy was awarded by Ete. (DIPRO)