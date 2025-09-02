Arunachal team summits Mt Kang Yatse

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: A mountaineering team from Arunachal Pradesh summited Mount Kang Yatse-II in Leh, Ladakh, on Sunday morning.

The team comprised Everester Tagit Sorang, Kino Yakap, Tarak Dogar, Taru Hai, Sorang Tanang, and Ningchong Rava.

The team had started from Itanagar on 21 August,and summited the peak on 31 August.

Mount Kang Yatse-II is a popular, semi-technical 6,250-metre (20,570 feet) peak in Ladakh, India, located in the Markha valley. It’s considered the next step for experienced trekkers wanting to try high-altitude mountaineering, offering a challenging but less technical climb.

The trek involves crossing glaciers, moraines, and snowfields, requiring skills with crampons and ropes, and is often combined with exploration of the biodiversity-rich Hemis National Park.