Hydel projects of 1,8000 mw in various stages of completion: CM

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that several hydro projects with a capacity of generating around 18,000 mw are in various stages of implementation across the state.

“Once completed, these will generate revenue for the state exchequer worth Rs 10,000 crore annually. With such revenue – that too only from hydropower – will enable the government to invest in more robust development and welfare measures, making Arunachal Pradesh truly viksit by 2047,” Khandu said during the Solung celebration in Roing in Dibang Valley district on Monday.

He said that in the coming years, Roing in particular and Lower Dibang Valley in general is all set to step into a “next level of developmental stage, courtesy the Dibang Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project.”

The chief minister asserted that the 2,880 mw project would completely transform the region, both in economy and infrastructure, while earning revenue for the state exchequer.

Prior to joining the festival, the CM laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects in Lower Dibang Valley district, which included construction of 20-bedded hostel building comprising kitchen, dining hall and warden room; a 4-unit quarters (G+1) at the Government Upper Primary School, Sirang; construction of a 20-bedded hostel building, including kitchen, dining hall and warden room; four-unit quarters (G+1) at the Government Upper Primary School, Keba; construction of 4-unit type quarters (G+1) at GSS, Paglam; construction of 20-bedded hostel building, including kitchen, dining hall and warden room; and 4-unit quarters (G+1) at Government Middle School, Kangkong; construction of a 120-bedded hostel building at GSS, Paglam; creation of infrastructure for an electrical subdivision in Dambuk; improvement of the Dambuk township road’ improvement of the Dambuk ADC HQ township road; improvement of Paglam SDO HQ township road and

construction of Type-V quartersfor the principal of the Government Model College, Roing.

The chief minister also visited the under-construction bridge over the Sissiri river on the Bomjir-Paglam road and reviewed the progress with engineers.

Once completed, this bridge will provide all-weather connectivity to villages like Bizari, Anpum, Loklung, and Paglam.

He also visited the Dibang Hydroelectric Project site and interacted with NHPC officials headed by CMD S K Singh. (CM’s PR Cell)