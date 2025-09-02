Aturto 3.2: Jarbin, Chaudhary enter featherweight grand prix final

PASIGHAT, 1 Sep: The semifinals of the featherweight grand prix at Aturto 3.2 here in East Siang district ended with two contrasting outcomes, setting the stage for a much-anticipated final in December.

Arunachal Pradesh’ Kon Jarbin advanced after a tough battle with Manipur’s Lakhan Laisram, finishing the contest in the third round via rear-naked choke submission. In the other semifinal, Nagaland’s Neitso Angami was disqualified at the weigh-in for exceeding the featherweight limit by 400 grams, allowing Nilesh Chaudhary of Rajasthan to progress directly to the final.

Jarbin and Chaudhary will now meet in Itanagar later this year, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural grand prix champion and receive a prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The rest of the fight card produced notable performances. In the main event, Mizoram’s Nazareth Lalthazuala earned a unanimous decision victory over Himachal Pradesh’ Saurabh Negi. Local favourite Tor Perme made a successful flyweight debut, submitting Ajay Sharma in the opening round.

In kickboxing action, Bameron Daniel defeated Atokivi Chisi in a flyweight K1 contest.

The semi-pro bouts added further excitement, with Rayan Gogoi securing the first knockout of the night, while Asum Tamut impressed with a unanimous decision win.

Two women’s strawweight clashes also drew attention, highlighting the growing presence of female fighters in the competition.

With a mix of drama, decisive finishes, and a controversial weigh-in, Aturto 3.2 kept fans engaged throughout, while setting up a featherweight final that promises to be closely contested.