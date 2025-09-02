DC visits landslide-prone area

LAZU, 1 Sep: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, accompanied by Lazu Assistant Commissioner NL Naam, BRTF engineer Dinkar Limbhore, and IPR representative Gawang Sumpa, visited the landslide-prone area between Sanliam and Pongkong villages near the Lazu road on Monday.

During the visit, Limbhore suggested that constructing an alternative road might be the only permanent solution to mitigate landslides in the area.

The DC said that the survey work carried out by the Rural Works Department has been completed, and the detailed project report has been submitted to the higher authorities for approval.

The DC said also that the MLAs of Khonsa East and Khonsa West are actively engaged in finding a permanent solution to the issue.

He appealed to the village authorities and landowners of Sanliam and Pongkong to extend full cooperation to the work agency during the alternative road construction, particularly regarding land requisition, to avoid any hindrance during the project’s execution.

The villagers expressed gratitude to the BRTF and the district administration for their efforts in maintaining the road during the monsoon season. (DIPRO)