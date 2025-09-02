Development should go together with culture, traditions: CM

ROING, 1 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that we will never be truly developed, if we forget our roots, our culture and our language, in the pursuit of development.

“In the race to development, if we forget our roots, our culture and our language, we will never be truly developed,” the chief minister said, attending the Solung festival celebration here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

He lauded the people of the Adi community for preserving their rich cultural heritage and celebrating their indigenous festival with traditional rituals in a grand manner every year.

Khandu said that the distinct culture, cuisine and language are the identity of each tribe of the state, and reiterated his appeal to speak local languages and dialects in everyday life for their preservation.

“I firmly believe that cultural erosion starts when one member of the community does not learn his or her mother tongue,” he said.

Admitting that learning and speaking mainstream languages like English and Hindi are important in today’s world, Khandu, however, said that it should never be at the cost of one’s mother tongue. He urged elders and parents to speak to their young children in their native language, so that the younger generation stay connected to it.

Likewise, he urged the youths to practice and speak in their mother tongue, so that later they can pass it down to the generation coming after them.

“As a Monpa, I have to take ownership of my culture, my language. As an Adi, you have to do the same. No one from other part of world will come to preserve your culture and language. It is upon us to preserve our respective culture, language and faith through practicing these in our daily life,” Khandu opined.

He said that the state government has established the Department of Indigenous Affairs to oversee and assist the indigenous tribes of the state in their efforts to preserve their culture and language, and called upon the CBOs to brainstorm with the department officers and suggest ways and means in this direction.

Solung celebration begins in Yingkiong

Meanwhile, the three-day celebration of Solung festival in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district began on Monday with great enthusiasm, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and unity of the Adi community.

Inaugurating the festival by performing the traditional ritual ‘Taku Tabatnam’ at the general ground, Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja praised the Adi community as one of the most intellectual societies, and encouraged them to uphold traditions while adopting flexibility for progress and development.

The minister said that festivals like Solung should be celebrated in a meaningful way, reflecting cultural pride and social responsibility.

He called upon the youths of Upper Siang to stay vigilant against drug abuse and set an example for other districts to emulate. The minister also underlined the importance of cleanliness after the festival.

Raja acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, describing him as “a young and dynamic leader steering Arunachal Pradesh towards inclusive growth,” while commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the nation’s development to the next level.

Raja also released the Solung souvenir.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang urged the gathering to preserve the sanctity of the festival, safeguard cultural identity, and uphold age-old traditions for future generations.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang highlighted the objective of the celebration, urging the people not to treat it as an obligation but as a celebration of heritage.

Upper Siang GB Welfare Association president Akkong Libang highlighted the mythology of the Solung festival.

The ABK’s Upper Siang district unit president, Katan Kombo, stressed the need to protect the fabric of the Solung festival.

Retired DVO Dr Emo Lego also narrated the mythological essence of the Solung festival, enriching the gathering with its significance.

Other highlights of the day were traditional rituals, ponung dance, community feast, and cultural performances.

In Pangin in Siang district, Education Minister PD Sona, Mising Autonomous Council Executive Councillor Naresh Kumbang, and MLA Tapi Darang, among others, attended the eco-friendly Solung celebration.

In his speech, Sona emphasized that hospitality is the key to tourism development and commended the initiative taken by the committee to minimize the use of plastic and promote biodegradable products.

He also explained the importance of strict posting of teachers, and urged the community members to take action against negligence caused by irresponsible teachers.

Kumbang, who also is the president of the Adi Mising Bane Kebang, highlighted the ancestral ties between Adis and Misings, and the importance of maintaining unity and cooperation for the betterment of both the communities. (CM’s PR Cell and DIPRO)