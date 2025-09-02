Misuse of Memba prayer flags as decorative items

Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the public and the authorities concerned towards the increasing misuse of the Memba prayer flags in our state.

The Memba community of Arunachal Pradesh follows Tibetan Buddhism, and the prayer flags they use are sacred spiritual symbols. Each flag carries mantras and prayers, and the five colours represent the elements of nature – sky, air, fire, water, and earth. Traditionally, these flags are tied in monasteries, mountain passes, riverbanks, and homes to spread prayers of peace, harmony, and compassion with the blowing wind.

It is, therefore, unfortunate to see these prayer flags being used for commercial and decorative purposes at many resorts, homestays, and party venues where alcohol consumption and loud celebrations take place. Such practices are disrespectful to the cultural and religious sentiments of the Memba community and undermine the spiritual value of the flags.

I appeal to all citizens, business establishments, and event organizers to respect the sanctity of the Memba prayer flags and refrain from using them as mere ornaments for tourism or entertainment. Our state’s strength lies in its cultural diversity and heritage, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve and honour it.

Bage Kamsi,

H Sector, Itanagar