Dist tourism dept issues first homestay licence

YACHULI, 2 Sep: In a landmark step towardspromoting rural tourism, the Keyi Panyor district Tourism Department issued its first-ever homestay licence on Monday.

The licence was officially handed over by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, in the presence of Circle Officer John Diru.

The initiative is expected to open new avenues for community-based tourism, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities while preserving the district’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

Officials highlighted that the move would encourage local participation in tourism and enhance visitor experiences in the region. (DIPR)