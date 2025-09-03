Natung presents needs of state’s sanitation prog

NEW DELHI, 2 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Minister Mama Natung attended a roundtable conference convened by the union Jal Shakti Ministry at the Bharat Mandapam here on Monday, and placed the needs of the state’s sanitation programme.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who chaired the meeting, reviewed the performance of the states and UTs, and asked all the state & UTs to achieve the targets before end of SBM-2.0.

The state and UTs participating in the meeting outlined the specific needs of their respective states. Natung suggested reviewing the convergence of 30% 15th Financial Commission (FFC) with SBM, enhancing the 1% administrative cost for Arunachal, enhancing the IEC fund from the existing 3%, and enhancing the rate of solid and liquid management, as well as plastic management.

PHED Commissioner Bidol Tayeng and Chief Engineer (Sanitation) S Yoncha attended the conference along with Natung.