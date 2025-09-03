IFCRA organizes study tour to Indonesia

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The International Friendship Car Rally Association [IFCRA], headquartered in Dirang, West Kameng district, in collaboration with the Environmental Bamboo Foundation (EBF), Gianyar, Bali, organized a study tour to Indonesia from 25 to 28 August to learn sustainable bamboo practices.

During the tour, the team gained hands-on experience in bamboo cultivation, product design and value-added products, such as bamboo char, ethanol etc, the Indian embassy in Jakarta said in a press release.

The delegation, which arrived in Labuan Bajo on 25August, visited the Komodo Bamboo Campus on 26 August, where they witnessed bamboo construction with eco-friendly design. They also toured the bamboo nursery and learned about planting processes, growth timelines, and effective management of bamboo and other multipurpose tree species for revenue generation.

They also visited the Mosedia Bamboo Lamination Factory, where the team witnessed the process of transforming raw bamboo into finished laminated timber products. The team also attended an in-depth session on the EBF’s bamboo agroecology value chain, covering upstream, midstream, and downstream stages.

They were also introduced to a programme called ‘Mama Bamboo’, which recognizes and supports local women as bamboo ambassadors. The delegation also shared India’s market potential for bamboo pickle as an income source with the EBF team.

The Regent of Ngada Regency, Raymundus Bena, facilitated a diplomatic and cultural exchange between Ngada Regency and the delegation. The delegation gained insights into biochar for climate change mitigation, handicrafts, and irrigation systems through field workshops and visits.

They also explored eco-cabins made from bamboo,and received practical knowledge on bamboo biochar and creative bamboo applications.

On 29 August, the delegation had a virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Jakarta Sandeep Chakravorty and thanked the embassy for facilitating their study tour.

The ambassador encouraged them to share their experiences with stakeholders in Arunachal Pradesh and welcomed new initiatives in the bamboo sector for mutual benefit.

The study tour was partly sponsored by the Indian embassy in Jakarta.