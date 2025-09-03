Job stress mgmt session for IPR employees

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Sep: A job stress management session for the employees of the Information and Public Relations (IPR) and the Printing Departments was conducted at the Printing Directorate here on Tuesday.

The session was aimed at promoting mental wellbeing in the workplace and equipping the participants with effective strategies to manage occupational stress.

IPR Secretary Nyali Ete highlighted the growing relevance of stress management in today’s fast-paced and demanding work environments, and reiterated the importance of stress management and work-life balance.

He lauded the session as “one of its kind” in addressing work stress management among the government employees of Arunachal Pradesh.

The technical session, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research Project’s Research Scientist-II Dr Leeyir Ete, and RGU Psychology Department Assistant Professor Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam, focused on understanding the nature and types of job-related stress, it’s physical, psychological and behavioural symptoms, and the long-term consequences of chronic stress.

Through a combination of interactive discussions, group activities, and self-assessment tools, the participants were guided to recognize early signs and symptoms of stress, and to understand individual stress triggers while exploring scientifically backed stress relief techniques, and to develop personalized stress management plans.

Special attention was given to practical techniques that could be incorporated into daily routines, including breathing exercises, time management strategies, and mindfulness practice.

Over 100 employees of the two departments engaged actively during the session, and gave positive feedback.