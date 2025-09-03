NGO hands over building to Tawang dist hospital

TAWANG, 2 Sep: NGO Tangyom Tsogpa formally handed over a building in its possession to the Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) District Hospital here on Tuesday.

The official handing and taking-over ceremony was held in the conference hall of KDS District Hospital,in the presence of senior officials, health professionals, and members of Tangyom Tsogpa.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (i/c) Sangey Wangmu Mosobi lauded the decision as a “historic and exemplary act,” and urged others to follow suit in contributing assets for the greater good of society.

District Medical Officer Dr Thutan Lhamu expressed gratitude to Tangyom Tsogpa for its generous contribution, emphasizing that, while health workers are paid for their service, kindness and empathy play a crucial role in patient recovery.

She called for renewed dedication to humanity’s service, and congratulated the people of Tawang on receiving the building, which will now serve as the hospital’s laboratory facility.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Dr Rinchin Neema acknowledged the efforts of the Tawang MLA in facilitating an amicable resolution of the matter, “which had earlier faced delays due to communication gaps.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga expressed gratitude on behalf of the medical fraternity and the people of Tawang for the NGO’s compassionate gesture, noting its far-reaching benefits for public health services.

Speaking on the occasion, Tangyom Tsogpa president Ngawang Norbu shared the history of the building, saying that it had been used by Tangyom Tsogpa to run a pharmacy offering medicines at discounted rates to the needy. He urged health officials to continue working with compassion, referring to them as embodiments of the “Medicine Buddha.”

The building will retain its original name – Kundu Legpa building – and will be dedicated to improving healthcare services for the community. (DIPRO)