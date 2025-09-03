TKSC asks landowners to cancel illegal land sales

[ Indrajit Tingwa ]

CHONGKHAM, 2 Sep: The Tai Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC) has initiated strict measures against illegal land sellers in the Tiengkhong area, giving them 10 days to report to the council and cancel all illegal sales, saying that failure to do so would result in their lands being seized.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the council held here on Monday.

During the meeting, the participants expressed serious concern over the illegal selling of land to ‘outsiders’ in Tiengkhong area, which is predominantly inhabited by the Singpho community.

The TKSC stated that there have been multiple cases of illegal selling of lands to outsiders in the Tiengkhong area despite a ban and relevant notifications of the district administration.

TKSC secretary-general Chow Jaling Mannow said that all land sale deeds must be countersigned by the respective village GBs, and then the TKSC, before they get validation.

“All previous deeds and agreements will also be reviewed and those found to be dubious will face cancellation,” the council said.

It also stated that the lease period has been fixed at a maximum of 15 years, which is extendable, and those not following it would be invalid.

The Tai Khamti Youth Organisation, Singpho Youth Organisation, Tiengkhong Youth Welfare Association, and the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union have been tasked to initiate necessary measures in this regard.

The council further informed that it is in the final stages of talks with Tomorrow’s Foundation, a Kolkata-based NGO, to facilitate the starting of agri-horti farms, based on land availability of individuals. Members were asked to approach the council and get approval and assistance in land-related matters.

TKSC vice president Innem Gam Singpho, SDS secretary-general Ongyun Maio, and GBs of the area also spoke during the meeting and were unanimous in supporting the council’s resolve.

The meeting was aimed at creating awareness on the strict ban on land sale to outsiders.