Tirap DC warns of strict action against poppy cultivators

LAZU, 2 Sep: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran on Monday warned all poppy cultivators in Tirap district of strict action.

Emphasizing the need to eradicate poppy cultivation to create a drug-free Tirap, he said that “selling opium is a curse that ruins many youths through addition.” He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in poppy cultivation.

The DC was addressing a gathering during an awareness programme on illicit poppy cultivation, organized by the Tirap NCORD in Lazu administrative headquarters.

The DC appealed to all farmers in Lazu area to refrain from poppy cultivation and instead focus on productive agricultural schemes. He urged parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities and ensure that they attend classes and stay away from substance abuse.

The DC stressed the importance of education, and also highlighted the need for pregnant women and newborn babies to receive vaccinations.

Responding to a public memorandum, Aran announced plans to construct a welcome gate in Lazu, on the condition that poppy cultivation ceases in the Lazu area.

Tax & Excise and Narcotics Superintendent Monica Lowang Medam highlighted the main objectives of the programme.

Lazu PHC MO Dr Damen Doye spoke on the adverse health effects of opium addiction, while Lazu Police Station OC (i/c) ASI Jenlong Longren spoke about the NDPS Act, 1985, and punishments under various sections of the Act.

ZPM Rangmo Rantu commended the district administration, the Tax & Excise Department and the NCORD for organizing the programme, and submitted a memorandum for the construction of a welcome gate in Lazu.

Resource persons from the agriculture and allied departments, including DHO Tagom Ronya and ADO Rajen Tokbi, highlighted various government schemes that can replace poppy cultivation as a sustainable income source.

Tupi village-based New Light Foundation Rehabilitation Centre counsellor Yasom Teyang highlighted the signs of drug addiction in children.

“If you suspect that your child is experimenting with substances, don’t hesitate to reach out to local support groups or counselling services. Early intervention can make a significant difference,” Teyang said.

ICDS DD Hacham Bangsia, IPR representative Gawang Sumpa, gaon buras, panchayat members, and religious leaders from various denominations, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)