Girl rescued, abductor arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Sep: A 17-year-old girl who had gone missing from here on 26 August was rescued by the Naharlagun police from Tezpur in Assam on Tuesday.

The parents had lodged an FIR, alleging that one Shankar Nath had taken her away without their consent.

A police team led by SI Sunny Hodong, assisted by ASI Dusu Tachang, Lady Constable Dani Ampi and Constable Tadar Amit, traced the girl to Likhok Gaonin Tezpur, and rescued her. The accused, Shankar Nath, was apprehended on the spot.

A case U/S 137(2) BNS has been registered at the Naharlagun police station, and further investigation is underway.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega while briefing about the case urged youths to shun such criminal activities and focus on developing a better future for themselves.